Cupid Plc (LON:IDE) Insider Sebastian White Sells 350,000 Shares

Cupid Plc (LON:IDE) insider Sebastian White sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

Cupid stock opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Cupid Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

About Cupid

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, cloud, collaboration, security, and IT managed services for public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact centre, and unified communication; cyber security services include security operations centre, managed security information and event management, distributed denial of service and endpoint protection, endpoint protection, disaster recovery and business continuity, advanced network security analysis, and threat protection; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

