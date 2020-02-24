Critical Review: First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) vs. The Competition

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBI) is one of 95 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First Guaranty Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares Competitors 729 1759 1367 100 2.21

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.51%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million $14.21 million 12.20 First Guaranty Bancshares Competitors $918.55 million $206.61 million 16.71

First Guaranty Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 13.48% 8.22% 0.69% First Guaranty Bancshares Competitors 16.13% 6.09% 0.87%

Volatility & Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares peers beat First Guaranty Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

