Critical Comparison: Southern (NYSE:SO) vs. ENEVA S A/S (NYSE:ENEVY)

Southern (NYSE:SO) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Southern and ENEVA S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $21.42 billion 3.38 $2.24 billion $3.11 22.18 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Southern has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 3 9 1 0 1.85 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern presently has a consensus price target of $63.21, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 22.20% 10.43% 2.82% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Summary

Southern beats ENEVA S A/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 26 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 40 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,200 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 9 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation infrastructure, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

