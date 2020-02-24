Critical Comparison: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) & U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) and U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and U.S. Auto Parts Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A U.S. Auto Parts Network -3.88% -29.60% -10.41%

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and U.S. Auto Parts Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Auto Parts Network $289.47 million 0.34 -$4.89 million ($0.14) -19.71

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Auto Parts Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and U.S. Auto Parts Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Auto Parts Network 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Auto Parts Network has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given U.S. Auto Parts Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Auto Parts Network is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of U.S. Auto Parts Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Auto Parts Network beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. As of October 21, 2019, it operated 63 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 11 states. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells and delivers auto parts to collision repair shops from its Chesapeake, Virginia warehouse facility; markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributors; aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand; and serves consumers by operating a retail outlet store in LaSalle, Illinois. Its flagship Websites include autopartswarehouse.com, carparts.com, and jcwhitney.com. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, California.

