Credits Price Down 8.2% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, COSS and Tidex. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $215,436.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, LBank, Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene, Tidex, Kucoin, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

