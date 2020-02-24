Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €55.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.37 ($65.54).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.63.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

