Craig Hallum Trims TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price to

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from to in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

TRUE stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $416.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,091,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,924,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

