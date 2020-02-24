Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $2,032,100.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $163.31 on Monday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average is $147.48. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 88.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after buying an additional 245,742 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 140,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2,246.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.08.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

