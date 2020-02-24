CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $716.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $403.87 and a 52-week high of $746.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.44.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.33.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

