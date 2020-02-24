Contrasting Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xperi and Cree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $280.07 million 3.46 -$280,000.00 $2.56 7.58 Cree $1.08 billion 4.74 -$375.10 million $0.36 131.64

Xperi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -22.33% 22.59% 11.95% Cree -44.86% -2.00% -1.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Cree shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xperi and Cree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cree 3 8 3 0 2.00

Xperi presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.39%. Cree has a consensus price target of $53.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Cree.

Summary

Xperi beats Cree on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

