Contrasting Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Sonde Resources (NYSE:SOQDQ)

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonde Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 7 1 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $20.11, indicating a potential upside of 49.41%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonde Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $70.26 million 10.36 -$50.43 million ($0.20) -67.30

Sonde Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonde Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners -26.36% 4.66% 3.74%

Risk & Volatility

Sonde Resources has a beta of 40.56, suggesting that its stock price is 3,956% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Sonde Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

