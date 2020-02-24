Contrasting CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CNB Financial and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 22.06% 14.00% 1.18% United Community Banks 28.04% 12.10% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNB Financial and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Community Banks 0 5 0 0 2.00

CNB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $181.70 million 2.42 $40.08 million $2.63 10.95 United Community Banks $657.42 million 3.49 $185.72 million $2.38 12.22

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CNB Financial pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Community Banks beats CNB Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans. It also offers wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services, as well as risk management, payment processing, and merchant services. In addition, the company owns an insurance agency. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 156 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

