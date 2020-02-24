Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.40. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

CLR traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. 783,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,831. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $52.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.