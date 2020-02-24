Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CBPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $364,027.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX remained flat at $$36.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. Continental Building Products has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.