Contentos (COS) Hits One Day Volume of $6.59 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00480127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.06607151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00063405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027439 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,163,264,187 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

