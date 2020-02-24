Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Lowered to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CXO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Shares of CXO traded down $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 33,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,293. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Concho Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Concho Resources by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Concho Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

