Compass Group’s (CPG) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Compass Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Compass Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,917.69 ($25.23).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,953 ($25.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,923.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,975.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8963.8515019 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

