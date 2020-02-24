Comparing Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) & Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.2% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies -2.03% -2.87% -1.48% Maxim Integrated Products 35.93% 33.82% 15.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Himax Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $671.84 million 1.28 -$13.61 million ($0.07) -71.29 Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 7.12 $827.49 million $2.43 25.17

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Himax Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Maxim Integrated Products 3 7 2 0 1.92

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Himax Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration with Kneron to develop and commercialize a 3D sensing and AI-enabled security and surveillance solution. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

