Commscope’s (COMM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commscope has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Commscope has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Commscope by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commscope by 1,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,476 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Commscope by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares during the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

