Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 155.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.49 per share, for a total transaction of $247,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,867,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

