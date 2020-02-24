Color Platform (CLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,479.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $10,479.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,551.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.03 or 0.03844595 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00758558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

