Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In fourth-quarter 2019, Colfax's earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9% and 0.7%, respectively. Over the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from productivity actions, product development and business expansion initiatives. Solid momentum in the Medical Technology segment, backed by strength in the reconstructive and prevention & rehabilitation product lines bodes well. Colfax predicts the acquired DJO Global business to grow in a mid-single digit during 2020. For 2020, the company predicts adjusted earnings of $2.10-$2.20. However, rising costs of sales and operating expenses are concerning. Also, high debts expose the company to greater financial obligations. Given its extensive geographic presence, its financials are subject to forex exchange headwinds.”

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFX. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.98. 92,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. Colfax has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,098,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.