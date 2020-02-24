Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. Colfax also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. 101,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. Colfax has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an outperformer rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

