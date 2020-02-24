Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

