Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

