COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCLAY. Credit Suisse Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

