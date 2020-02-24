Cobus Loots Buys 100,000 Shares of Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) Stock

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) insider Cobus Loots bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Shares of PAF opened at GBX 12.60 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pan African Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

