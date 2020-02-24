CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of CNO Financial Group worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.