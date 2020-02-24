CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 534,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,171,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 212,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

