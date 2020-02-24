City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells £48,085.42 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry Aling sold 10,499 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.02), for a total value of £48,085.42 ($63,253.64).

Barry Aling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Barry Aling sold 72,116 shares of City of London Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £324,522 ($426,890.29).

CLIG stock opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.95) on Monday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 375 ($4.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 475 ($6.25). The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.75.

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19.90 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City of London Investment Group PLC will post 3863.0000601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

