City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Barry Aling Sells 72,116 Shares

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry Aling sold 72,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.92), for a total value of £324,522 ($426,890.29).

Barry Aling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Barry Aling sold 10,499 shares of City of London Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.02), for a total value of £48,085.42 ($63,253.64).

Shares of LON:CLIG opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.95) on Monday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 375 ($4.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 475 ($6.25). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 431.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.27.

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19.90 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that City of London Investment Group PLC will post 3863.0000601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

