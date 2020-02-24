Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,431,000 after buying an additional 812,975 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, hitting $73.06. 677,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,702,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

