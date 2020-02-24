Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,672,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cintas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after buying an additional 46,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,715. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.72. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.