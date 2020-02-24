CIBC Trims Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Target Price to C$62.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$71.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.93.

TSE:KL opened at C$48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$38.80 and a 1-year high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$541.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.7917159 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

