CIBC Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$125.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.71.

KXS stock opened at C$109.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.14. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total transaction of C$1,068,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

