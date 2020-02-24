Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Sells $373,124.44 in Stock

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roni Mamluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of Chiasma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.60 on Monday. Chiasma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

