Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. Chewy has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $253,958.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,450.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chewy by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

