Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 76,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. Chewy has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

