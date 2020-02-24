Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Chevron’s ranking:

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.54. 277,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,823. Chevron has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

