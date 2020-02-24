Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.07

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 2365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,910,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,527,000 after purchasing an additional 155,130 shares during the period. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.