Cheniere Energy (LNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $53.69 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

