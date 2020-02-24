Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG opened at $53.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $70.60.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

