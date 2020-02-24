Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Chemours worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemours by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 429,442 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 301,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

