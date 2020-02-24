ChatCoin One Day Volume Reaches $97,272.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Huobi, LBank and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $97,272.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048600 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00065707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000984 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,810.96 or 1.00180370 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000911 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00071757 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000466 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinnest, HitBTC, Huobi, BigONE, Binance, LBank, ZB.COM and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.