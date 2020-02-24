Cfra Boosts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $102.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.57.

OGS opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 508.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

