Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Sells $6,580,055.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDAY opened at $74.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

