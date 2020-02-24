Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $58.00 at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.