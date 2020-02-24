Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Purchases A$23,000.00 in Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($16,312.06).

Nathan McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Nathan McMahon purchased 1,900,863 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,719.85 ($31,006.99).

CAZ stock opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 26.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cazaly Resources Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.05 ($0.04).

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for iron ore, gold, nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Parker Range Iron ore, Mount Venn, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Cobalt, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

