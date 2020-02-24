Castlight Health (CSLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Castlight Health to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.42. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,480.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,233 shares of company stock worth $165,328. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

