Castlight Health (CSLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Castlight Health to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CSLT opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.42. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.15.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.
Castlight Health Company Profile
Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.
