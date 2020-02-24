Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.72-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-3.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60 EPS.

Carter’s stock traded down $15.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.08. 93,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

